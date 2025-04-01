Cisive Appoints Margaret Keane As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Keane brings decades of executive leadership experience to Cisive, most recently serving as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors at Synchrony Financial after serving as CEO and Member of the Board of Directors from 2014 to 2021. At Synchrony, Keane led the Company through its IPO and carve-out from GE Capital and built one of the nation's premier consumer financial services and data companies. Under her leadership, Synchrony grew to number 170 on the Fortune 500 list and was consistently named among Fortune's Top 100 Best Companies to Work For. She previously held senior leadership roles at GE Capital and Citibank, where she was known for her transformative leadership and growth focus. Keane has been broadly recognized as an industry-leading CEO, including being named to Fortune's "Businessperson of the Year" list and American Banker's "Most Powerful Women in Finance." She has been a member of the Cisive Board of Directors since 2022.

Keane succeeds Larry Neal, who has been instrumental in leading Cisive through a period of significant growth and transformation. Under Neal's leadership, Cisive consolidated go-to-market under the Cisive brand, accelerated sales momentum, and further strengthened Cisive's market-leading position in regulated verticals, including healthcare, transportation, and financial services. Neal also oversaw significant investment in the company's operations and technology, resulting in enhanced customer experience and product capabilities and reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in background screening and workforce monitoring.

"Leading Cisive has been an honor, and I'm incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together," said Neal. "Margaret's strategic mindset, deep industry expertise, and commitment to innovation make her the ideal leader to take Cisive into the future. I have no doubt that she will continue to drive our company forward."

With a proven track record of leading organizations through transformation and growth, Keane's expertise in financial services, compliance, and customer-centric strategies makes her a natural fit to lead Cisive through its next phase of growth.

"As a Board Director of Cisive, I have seen the tremendous accomplishments and business evolution that has occurred under Larry's leadership," said Keane. "Cisive today is a highly differentiated background screening and data services provider with unique vertical capabilities, a clear customer value proposition, and an exceptional team."

Keane added, "I look forward to leading our highly capable team at Cisive to enhance our technology-driven solutions, further expand our customer value proposition and product innovation, and accelerate our strong momentum in the market."

Cisive extends its deep appreciation to outgoing CEO Larry Neal, whose vision and leadership advanced the company's technology platform, customer service model, and strategic market presence during his tenure.

About Cisive

Cisive is a trusted partner for comprehensive, high-risk, compliance-driven background checks, drug and health screening, and workforce monitoring solutions. We specialize in highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, and transportation. We catch what others miss, and we are dedicated to helping our clients effortlessly secure the right talent. As a global leader, Cisive empowers organizations to hire and manage their workforce with confidence.

Through our PreCheck division, Cisive provides specialized background screening and credentialing solutions tailored for healthcare organizations, ensuring patient and workforce safety. Driver iQ, our transportation-focused division, delivers FMCSA-compliant screening and monitoring solutions that help carriers hire and retain the safest drivers on the road.

Unlike traditional background screening providers, Cisive takes a technology-first approach powered by advanced automation, human expertise, and compliance intelligence-all delivered through a scalable platform. Our solutions include continuous workforce monitoring, identity verification, criminal record screening, license monitoring, drug and health screening, and global background checks.

SOURCE Cisive