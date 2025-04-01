American Express Technical Operations Profile 2025 - Digital Transformation Strategies And Innovation Programs
American Express (Amex) is a US-based globally integrated payments company specializing in providing credit and charge cards to large corporations, mid-sized companies, small businesses and consumers. The company's product and service portfolio includes credit cards, charge cards, banking and other payment and financing products, merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, network services, fraud prevention services, expense management products and services, and travel and lifestyle services. American Express cards are issued by both American Express itself as well as by third-party banks and other institutions that are part of the American Express network. The company's products and services are marketed and sold through multiple channels, including online and mobile applications, customer referral programs, affiliate marketing, business partners, third-party service providers, in-house sales teams, telephone and direct mail. Amex has four reportable operating segments, namely U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), and Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS).
The report provides information and insights into Amex's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
- Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Venture Arm: Amex Ventures Investments Acquisitions Partnerships, Investments and Acquisitions Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives
Company Coverage Includes:
- Microsoft Abra Billtrust Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) MX Technologies Envestnet | Yodlee BR-DGE Yapily Revolut Yolt WhatsApp Airwallex Cuscal Sniip Coupa MobiKwik Bluechain i2c Versapay Extend BodesWell SAP Concur HighRadius Glean.AI Mirato Voca.ai Trellis Next Insurance IndiaLends Visor ADL Even Financial OneOf FalconX TRM labs Lockstep Cloud Elements Freebird Better Sedric AI BioCatch DataGrail Ever.C Menlo Security Signifyd Cardless Finix Klasha Orum MishiPay Knot Finmark Skipify Pinwheel Airbase Prodigal Technologies Klub Codat Divido Tradeshift Plaid Albert Blackbird Flow Selfbook 30SecondsToFly Mezi Rooam Swisscard AECS Nipendo ACOM Solutions Kabbage Tock Resy Pocket Concierge Lounge Buddy
