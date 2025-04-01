MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Prudential partners Thomson Medical Centre to offer more healthcare options and convenience for customers" data-link=" partners Thomson Medical Centre to offer more healthcare options and convenience for customers" class="whatsapp" SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2025 - Prudential Singapore ('Prudential') and Thomson Medical Centre (TMC) have signed a partnership agreement to enhance the healthcare experience for customers. With effect from 1 April 2025, Prudential Singapore's Integrated Shield Plan (IP) customers will have access to more specialist doctors from TMC.This partnership adds about 100 accredited medical specialists from Thomson Medical Centre's fast-expanding pool of experts to Prudential's hospital-led partnership programme,Panel Connect (PPC). With the inclusion of TMC, Prudential customers can choose from a broader selection of over 1,700 panel specialists across more than 30 specialties, including obstetrics, gynaecology, paediatrics, orthopaedics, general surgery, urology, oncology, and ophthalmology.Customers can enjoy greater convenience and seamless access to a full suite of healthcare services and receive trusted financial advisory at TMC. Prudential's on-site concierge team can support customers with queries on its Integrated Shield Plan (IP) from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5.30pm. Prudential's financial representatives are also physically present at TMC to provide personalised financial advisory services.Under Prudential's PPC programme, customers with IP supplementary plans (IP riders),Extra Premier CoPayExtra Preferred CoPayandExtra Premier, can enjoy greater ease when they make use of Thomson Medical's healthcare services. They can benefit from the PPC programme's exclusive value-added services such as an enhanced electronic Letter of Guarantee (eLOG) of up to S$30,000 which means they do not have to pay a deposit at admission. They will also enjoy expedited booking for specialist appointments within three working days on a best-effort basis.: 'Our partnership with Thomson Medical Centre is a valuable addition to Prudential's network of medical specialists to meet the growing demand for healthcare services driven by an ageing population and increasing incidence of chronic illnesses. This collaboration is another step forward in Prudential's commitment to making healthcare more accessible, delivering a seamless experience, and providing better value to our customers.''We are thrilled to partner with Prudential Singapore to empower women, children and families with unparalleled medical expertise. Thomson Medical has grown our medical expertise well beyond obstetrics, gynaecology and paediatrics to include orthopaedics, general surgery, urology, oncology, and ophthalmology. Our partnership with Prudential provides patients with access to a full spectrum of medical specialties that support the family's health journey. We look forward to partnering with Prudential to better empower their community and support future generations of women and their families.'With over 45 years of medical expertise and a strong heritage in women's and children's health, Thomson Medical has grown into one of Singapore's leading private healthcare providers. Today, it offers a full spectrum of more than 20 specialties that go beyond its well-established strengths in obstetrics, gynaecology, and paediatrics. These include orthopaedics, general surgery, urology, oncology, ophthalmology, dermatology, and diagnostic imaging, among others. This breadth of services makes Thomson Medical a strategic partner in expanding access to integrated care for families at all life stages.The collaboration with Prudential builds on this evolution. Thomson Medical brings depth, trust, and continuity of care to the partnership, giving Prudential customers greater choice and assurance when it comes to managing their health across specialist care, outpatient services and family-centred support through a seamless, concierge-led experience that better empowers patients on their healthcare journey.This partnership follows the inclusion of Thomson Specialists Pte Ltd (Woodleigh), a private panel day surgery centre, under the PPC programme in 2024, underscoring the growing collaboration between Thomson Medical Group and Prudential. Thomson Specialists is a brand that is part of the Thomson Medical Group.Shield customers can enroll in Chronic Care Management Programmes which focus on managing chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, and mental wellness. Fully subsidised home-based child and senior vaccinationsare available for Singapore citizens. In addition, new customers of IP supplementary plan (IP rider),Extra Preferred CoPay, are offered a one-time complimentary health screening to promote early detection and timely intervention of potential health issues. As part ofPanel Connect (PPC) value-added services, eligiblecustomers receive a carpark voucher or a $15 GrabGift voucherfor all inpatient and day surgery admissions.When customers visit panel doctors, they benefit from cost efficiencies as there are pre-negotiated rates with their insurer, resulting in smaller bills. They may also enjoy cashless service and concierge services for appointment bookings that provide greater convenience.In addition, Prudential applies a claims-based pricing approach that rewards customers for staying healthy, where those who do not make a claim during the review period can enjoy a premium discount. For eligible customers on claims-based pricing who seek treatment with any of Prudential's panel of specialists, a successful claim ensures that their premium level upon renewal remains unchanged.T&Cs apply. Please refer to and .No longer available for purchase.Source:Children between 2 and 18 months will be eligible for full subsidies if they are the Life Assured of the PRUShield policy. Senior vaccinations are available for individuals aged 65 and above.Please refer to for eligibility.6 For in-patient and day surgery cases only. Carpark vouchers are available at Raffles Hospital, Mount Alvernia and Thomson Medical Centre only. 