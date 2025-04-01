Waters Expands Alliance Is Bio HPLC Product Line With Photodiode Array Detector To Enhance Spectral Insights For Biopharma Development & QC

The Alliance iS HPLC Platform has been purposefully designed to simplify laboratory workflows by reducing the risk of out-of-specification results and the need for troubleshooting. Default system parameters provide over threefold improvement in day-to-day reproducibility2 and reduce carryover by up to two orders of magnitude,3 compared to other systems on the market. Additionally, with MaxPeak Premier columns, the Alliance iS Bio HPLC System enhances out-of-the-box sensitivity by up to 80 times compared to traditional systems and columns.1

Waters now offers four configurations of the Alliance iS HPLC Platform to support routine quantitative analysis and expanded spectral analysis of small and large molecules in development and QC. All configurations are controlled by the compliance-ready Waters EmpowerTM Chromatography Data System, which enables laboratories to collect, manage, and report chromatography test results. The platform also supports connectivity with laboratory information management systems (LIMS) to help high-volume QC labs manage operational risk, mitigate disruptions, and increase overall productivity.

The Alliance iS HPLC Platform has earned the Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT ) Ecolabels from My Green Lab , a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a global culture of sustainability in science. Notably, the product line was recognized for its sustainable manufacturing practices and innovative error-reducing design, underscoring the commitment of Waters to reducing the most significant environmental impacts.

The Waters Alliance iS Bio HPLC System with PDA detection is available for order now.

Additional Resources: