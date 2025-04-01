Ballet West Unveils Dazzling 2025-26 Season 7 Stunning Premieres 6-Ballet Packages Start At $210. Tickets On Sale Apr 1

A Holiday Classic Returns! Ballet West's The Nutcracker enchants audiences Dec. 5–27 with timeless choreography, dazzling sets, and Tchaikovsky's iconic score performed live. A cherished tradition since 1944, this beloved production continues to unite fam

- Adam Sklute, Ballet West Artistic DirectorSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- – Ballet West announces its 2025-26 season with seven productions, including West Side Story Suite, Peter Pan, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Romeo & Juliet. With five Utah premieres, two world premieres, and unforgettable storytelling, Ballet West and the Ballet West Orchestra are slated to deliver a vibrant celebration of dance and passion.With tickets on sale April 1 at BalletWest or 801-869-6920, the season begins Oct. 24, at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre and is generously sponsored by the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, and Salt Lake Zoo, Arts & Parks.“This season is about celebrating a grand and varied range of storytelling through ballet,” said Artistic Director Adam Sklute.“Versatility has become a hallmark of Ballet West, and the range of works presented will take our artists and our audiences on a journey of works and styles that is more varied than ever before.”The first curtain rises Oct. 24, with one of Shakespeare's most heartrending tales, Romeo & Juliet. Its world-renowned choreography by Michael Smuin paired with Sergei Prokofiev's iconic score as performed by the Ballet West Orchestra will immerse audiences in lush drama, calculated sword fighting, and sweeping romanticism through Nov. 1.From Nov. 7 to 15, experience the magic comedy of A Midsummer Night's Dream, brought to life by Sir Frederick Ashton and danced to Mendelssohn's enchanting score. It is paired with Stravinsky's stirring Les Noces, the groundbreaking 1923 masterpiece choreographed by a woman-Bronislava Nijinska, with scenic and costume designs also by a woman-Natalia Goncharova.“Our two opening programs of the season present revivals of three masterpieces that range from drama, humor, and early avant-garde,” said Sklute.“Few companies can tackle such a broad spectrum of works that are designed to captivate audiences in unique and engaging ways.”A beloved holiday tradition returns in its full grandeur with The Nutcracker. Running from Dec. 5 to 27, Ballet West's Nutcracker, first staged in 1944 by founder Willam Christensen, is a signature masterpiece, uniting families through a living piece of dance history. Tchaikovsky's transcendent score, performed live by the Ballet West Orchestra, brings the family classic to life.In honor of its 80th anniversary in 2024, Christensen's The Nutcracker was named a Living Historic Landmark by Utah, the first such designation for a ballet in U.S. history.From Feb. 13 to 21, Ballet West presents the Utah premiere of Trey McIntyre's Peter Pan, featuring breathtaking aerial choreography, Elgar's sweeping score, mesmerizing mermaids, a crocodile, and joyous dancing in a magical adventure packed with pixie dust.“It's exciting to introduce a new full length story ballet to our audiences,” Sklute said.“Peter Pan is perfect for newcomers and aficionados alike. I love how the choreographer has taken this 1911 story and created a unique ballet/theater experience.“It's a complex production, the flying alone is so challenging that we will be taking a whole week in the theater before we open just for the dancers and crew to master it.”On March 27 and 28, Ballet West's World Premiere of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Pamela Robinson is this season's Family Classics Series. Following the format of running just over an hour with one intermission and including a narration to tell the story, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is fun-filled and just spooky enough for younger children. One performance will include the narration in Spanish and the whole ballet will be performed by Ballet West II and students from the Frederick Q. Lawson Ballet West Academy.From April 10 to 18, Ballet West presents four Utah premieres with West Side Story, Broadway & Beyond, including the work of two renowned Tony-winning choreographers, Jerome Robbins and Christopher Wheeldon, known for their work in Broadway musicals and the ballet stage. Wheeldon's Carousel (A Dance) is a dance poem to Richard Rogers' heartwarming music, and Jerome Robbins' West Side Story Suite combines the songs and steps directly from the iconic musical. These two powerhouse productions are paired with two intimate and elegant pure dance works – Robbins' Antique Epigraphs and Wheeldon's After the Rain pas de deux.“West Side Story, Broadway & Beyond will take our artists and our audiences alike on a journey never before seen on the Ballet West stage!” said Sklute.“West Side Story Suite will use the whole company plus local Broadway singers, and we are excited to welcome Broadway star, former New York City Ballet Principal, Utah native, and BW Academy alumnus Robbie Fairchild in the role of Riff alongside former NYCB Soloist Georgina Pazgoquin in the role of Anita!”With a fresh eye toward modern dance, Choreographic Festival VII: Spotlight Utah! will run May 13 to16, featuring an unprecedented gathering of four companies in the joining of forces. Utah's modern dance giants-Repertory Dance Theatre, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, and SALT Contemporary Dance-each bring their own distinctive and incomparable works to the stage as Ballet West presents a world premiere by legendary choreographer Donald Byrd.”“This is a not-to be missed season,” said Sklute.“We honor our classic ballet tradition, push creative boundaries, and deliver vibrant productions featuring global talent, crafted with imagination and care for an unforgettable experience.”High Resolution Photos & Logos:Photo credit: Beau Pearson, Ballet WestVisit BalletWest or call 801-869-6920. Season subscriptions offer discounts, priority seating, exclusive events. Individual tickets available this summer.Subscribers enjoy free exchanges, priority seating, up to 40% off tickets, and early Nutcracker access and more. Packages start at $210.PRESS INQUIRIESDana Rimington, Director of Communications and Publications..., 801-869-6918Tim Brown, ..., 801-447-2628ABOUT BALLET WESTBallet West, led since 2007 by Artistic Director Adam Sklute, has been celebrated for innovation and excellence since 1963. Based in Salt Lake City, it presents classical masterpieces, historic works like America's longest-running Nutcracker, and groundbreaking creations with unparalleled artistic standards.

