Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Applications To Be Accepted Under Special Scholarship Program For Cultural And Creative Industries

2025-04-01 05:08:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry will begin accepting applications for financing education abroad at bachelor's and master's levels within the framework of the "Special Scholarship Program for Culture and Creative Industries" from April 2, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the program, the following areas of specialization have been identified: audiovisual music, cinema (including animation), videography and photography), fashion art, design, curatorship, architecture, event organization, cultural and creative management, organization of work with publishers, game industry, theater, comedy and performance, creative technologies.

Information on the rules and conditions for applying for the scholarship program can be obtained from the website , other official information resources and social network accounts of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

