GCC Chief Welcomes Khujand Declaration Between Kyrgyz, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 1 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Tuesday the Khujand Declaration on enhancing the paths of eternal friendship between the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan.
This came in a press release, as he also welcomed the treaty to define the point of contact at the international borders among the three countries, which was signed Monday, March 31, 2025, in the city of Khujand, Republic of Tajikistan.
Al-Budaiwi expressed his hope that defining the common border meeting point would be a historic turning point in closing the chapter on border disputes and a starting point for building strategic relations that achieve security and stability, enhancing aspects of prosperity and development, as well as bringing benefits to their peoples. (end)
