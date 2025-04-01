Bonduelle - Sale Of Our Packaged Salad Business In Germany

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France

Press Release

Villeneuve d'Ascq, April 1, 2025

Sale of our packaged salad business in Germany

The Bonduelle Group confirms that the assets relating to its packaged salad business in Germany have been sold to Taylor Farm on March 31, 2025.

The completion of the project, announced in the Transform to Win transformation plan on August 29, marks an important step towards improving the group's operating profitability. It will also enable the Bonduelle brand to maintain a strong presence in the German market through its canned and frozen food business, as well as in the packaged salad segment through a brand licence granted to the buyer.

The group is also continuing to expand in the fresh delicatessen market in Europe, and is strengthening its presence in the American market with the recent launch of the Bonduelle brand in this region.

The structurally loss-making packaged salad business in Germany represented sales of 60 million euros for the group.

The net loss for the period from July 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025 will be recorded in the group's consolidated financial statements under discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS accounting rules.

The gain on disposal of the assets of this business is not significant and will also be recorded in the financial statements of June 30, 2025 under discontinued operations.

About the Bonduelle Group

We want to inspire the transition toward a plant-rich diet, to contribute to people's well-being and planet health. We are a French family business with 10,409 full-time equivalent employees and we have been innovating with our farming partners since 1853. Our ready-to-use products are cultivated on 69,035 hectares and sold in nearly 100 countries, with sales of 2,371.8 million euros (data as of June 30, 2024)

Our 4 flagship brands are Bonduelle, Ready Pac Foods, Cassegrain, Globus.



Bonduelle is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B

Euronext indices: CAC MID & SMALL – CAC FOOD PRODUCERS – CAC ALL SHARES

Bonduelle is part of the Gaïa non-financial performance index and employees shareholder index (I.A.S.)

Code ISIN: FR0000063935 - Code Reuters: BOND.PA - Code Bloomberg: BON FP

