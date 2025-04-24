403
Wildfire in New Jersey Triggers Emergency
(MENAFN) A rapidly spreading blaze has scorched over 8,500 acres (approximately 3,440 hectares) across the southern region of New Jersey since erupting on Tuesday, leading to widespread evacuations and the declaration of a state of emergency.
According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the wildfire is active in the Ocean and Lacey townships, situated along the southern coastline of the state.
The affected area lies within a critical zone known for its dense woodlands and flammable terrain.
Numerous directives for residents to leave the area have been announced, while nearby neighborhoods remain under evacuation advisories due to the unpredictable nature of the flames.
By 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday (0200 GMT Wednesday), authorities reported that the fire was merely 10 percent under control. Emergency crews continue to work tirelessly to prevent the spread and protect surrounding areas.
The Forest Fire Service stated via X that “1,320 structures threatened, 3,000 residents evacuated.”
Acting Governor of New Jersey, Tahesha Way, enacted a state of emergency for Ocean County in response to the fire, officially designated as the Jones Road Wildfire.
The blaze is located within the Greenwood Forest Wildfire Management Area, a zone specifically designed for fire containment and oversight.
"At this time, we have no loss of life and no homes have been harmed," Way confirmed.
By early Wednesday morning, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management announced that evacuation mandates had been revoked. "Ocean County Residents: All evacuation orders have been lifted, and it is safe to return to your homes," the agency communicated.
