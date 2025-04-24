403
Israeli Forces Shoot Dead 12-Year-Old Palestinian Boy in West Bank
(MENAFN) A 12-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead on Wednesday during a confrontation with Israeli forces in Yamoun, a town southwest of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed.
The ministry identified the boy as Mahmoud Abu al-Haija but did not release additional details.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that the boy’s body, which had sustained gunshot wounds to the cheek and abdomen, was transferred to Jenin Governmental Hospital by its personnel.
Local sources and witnesses stated that Israeli military vehicles entered the town, triggering clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian youths. Israeli forces responded with live fire and tear gas.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident, eight Palestinians were injured, including one by gunfire, and three agricultural structures were set ablaze by Israeli settlers in Sinjil, a town north of Ramallah. Palestinian security sources reported that Israeli forces blocked emergency teams from reaching the injured or extinguishing the fires.
The Sinjil Village Council called on residents to gather in the affected area to resist the settlers and protect their land from further encroachments.
No statements have been issued by Israeli authorities regarding either of these incidents.
