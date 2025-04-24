Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Rajini's Brother-In-Law Arrested In Extortion Case

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 24 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former minister Vidadala Rajini's brother-in-law, Vidadala Gopi, in an extortion case.

ACB officials took him into custody near Wipro Circle in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad. He was shifted to the Gachibowli Police Station.

Gopi will be taken to Vijayawada, where he will be produced before a court.

The ACB last month registered former home minister Vidadala Rajini in an extortion case, along with suspended IPS officer Palle Joshua and two others. They have been accused of extorting Rs 2.2 crore from the owners of Sri Lakshmi Balaji Stone Crushers in Palnadu district's Edlapadu under the previous YSRCP government.

Rajini has been named the main accused, followed by the then Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) Palle Joshua, Rajini's brother-in-law Vidadala Gopi, and her personal assistant Dodda Ramakrishna. They have been accused of abuse of power, criminal misconduct, and extortion.

Nallapaneni Chalapathi Rao, the managing partner of the stone-crushing company, alleged that Rajini colluded with the other accused to extort a bribe of Rs 2 crore for herself, with Joshua and Gopi allegedly extorting another Rs 10 lakh each.

Chalapathi Rao alleged that Rajini and Joshua initially demanded Rs 5 crore to allow his company's operations to continue.

Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance and Enforcement department conducted an inquiry and reportedly submitted a report to the state government on December 3, 2024.

On February 18, the government granted permission to the ACB to probe Joshua and Ramakrishna. Last month, the government clarified that since Rajini was an MLA at the time of the alleged offence, her actions did not fall under the purview of official duties, making Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act inapplicable.

Based on the V&E report, the ACB registered a First Information Report (FIR) for bribing a public servant, corruption, extortion and criminal conspiracy.

The Central Intelligence Unit of the ACB is investigating the case.

Terming the allegation as false, Rajini said it was the TDP-led coalition's "political vendetta".

She alleged that TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, who left the YSRCP just before the 2024 Assembly elections, had fabricated the case against her out of personal vendetta.

Rajini has filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.