UEFA Deepens Ties with Turkey Ahead of EURO 2032
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, UEFA Leader Aleksander Ceferin highlighted the strategic relevance of UEFA's newly established branch in Istanbul.
This move is part of the organization’s broader preparations for what he envisions as “the best European Championship ever” in 2032, which will be jointly organized by Turkey and Italy.
During a formal dinner event at the iconic Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, held prior to the official unveiling of the new office on Thursday, Ceferin commended Turkey for its rich football heritage, robust facilities, and proven capability in staging prominent international sporting occasions.
“Very honestly speaking, coming to Türkiye and coming to Istanbul is always a super pleasant experience for me,” Ceferin stated. “With all its history, and as the only city in the world that connects two continents, Istanbul always feels like home.”
Ceferin also noted that the new establishment, created in partnership with the Turkish Football Federation, represents UEFA’s commitment to reinforcing cooperation with Turkey and laying the groundwork for the smooth execution of EURO 2032.
“We want to share our experience, and that’s why we decided to open an office here together with the Turkish Football Federation,” Ceferin said. “Because we want to have the best European Championship ever in 2032 in Türkiye and Italy. We want to work together, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow’s opening.”
The 2032 UEFA European Football Championship is set to be co-hosted by Turkey and Italy, marking a significant collaboration between the two nations in European football history.
