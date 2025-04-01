Citizens And Residents Flock To Tourist Spots On Second Day Of Eid

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha: Citizens and residents of Qatar flocked to the nation's top tourist destinations yesterday on the second day of the Eid Al Fitr celebration, basking in the festive spirit that marks the end of Ramadan.

With the crescent moon sighted on March 29, officially declaring March 30 as the first day of Eid, the extended public holiday-spanning from March 30 to April 7 for government institutions-offered ample time for families and friends to explore Qatar's rich blend of cultural heritage, modern attractions, and natural beauty. The second day saw vibrant celebrations as people ventured out to enjoy the country's iconic spots, from bustling souqs to serene beaches and dazzling urban plazas.

The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara's Eid Al Fitr celebrations are one of the main attractions during holidays. Among the highlights of the Eid festivities at Katara include traditional Qatari al Ardha dance, an array of street performances, a contest segment and theater at Katara Corniche, in addition to spectacular fireworks.

Another popular destination was Souq Waqif, Doha's historic marketplace, which buzzed with activity. Families strolled through its labyrinthine alleys, adorned with heritage architecture, shopping for spices, traditional garments, and Eid gifts. The aroma of freshly brewed Arabic coffee and sizzling street food filled the air as visitors savoured local delicacies like luqaimat-crispy dough balls drizzled with date syrup-and karak tea. The souq's open courtyards hosted impromptu performances of the Qatari Ardah, a traditional sword dance, captivating onlookers and connecting them to the nation's proud past. For many, Souq Waqif offered a perfect blend of festivity and tradition, making it a must-visit during Eid.

Nearby, the Doha Corniche proved equally irresistible. Stretching along the waterfront, this scenic promenade offered stunning views of the city's skyline. Families picnicked on the grassy patches, while children raced along the pathways, their new Eid outfits gleaming in the sunlight. Dhows bobbed gently in the harbour, offering short cruises that added a touch of adventure to the day. The Corniche's accessibility and serene ambiance made it a favoured spot for both locals and expatriates, who mingled in a celebration of Qatar's multicultural fabric.

Further afield, The Pearl-Qatar drew crowds with its luxurious charm. This man-made island, with its marina views and upscale boutiques, buzzed with residents enjoying leisurely walks along the waterfront. Cafés and restaurants overflowed with patrons savouring Eid feasts, from traditional Qatari dishes to international fare reflecting the country's diverse population. The Pearl's festive atmosphere was heightened by its proximity to Gewan Island, home to Qatar's longest air-conditioned pedestrian walkway-an ideal retreat from the warm April weather. For those seeking a blend of relaxation and indulgence, The Pearl delivered in spades.

Nature lovers, meanwhile, headed to Sealine Beach and Khor Al Udaid, where the desert meets the sea. At Sealine, families swam in the warm waters or embarked on camel rides, while thrill-seekers roared across the dunes in 4x4 vehicles. Khor Al Udaid offered a quieter escape, its tranquil shores perfect for camping under the stars. These coastal gems showcased Qatar's natural splendour, drawing residents eager to unwind after a month of fasting and reflection.

In Lusail City, the promise of the upcoming Lusail Sky Festival (April 3–5) added excitement, but on Eid's second day, visitors already flocked to Al Saad Plaza and the surrounding areas to enjoy the modern urban vibe. The city's sleek architecture and open spaces provided a stark contrast to the historic allure of Souq Waqif, highlighting Qatar's ability to seamlessly blend old and new.

Across these destinations, the spirit of Eid Al Fitr shone brightly. Citizens and residents alike exchanged“Eid Mubarak” greetings, shared meals, and revelled in the joy of togetherness. Qatar's top tourist spots, alive with laughter and celebration, underscored the nation's reputation as a welcoming hub where tradition, modernity, and nature converge-especially during this cherished holiday.