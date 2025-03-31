403
Ministry Appeals For Responsible Enjoyment Of Beaches In Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The beaches of the country are considered among the most favoured destinations for spending Eid holidays for almost all categories and age-groups of the residents of the country, with many of these highly developed and well-equipped to offer visitors all the necessary means of comfort and safety.
Most of these beaches are easily accessible and the roads to them require no special arrangement and can be accessed by any type of vehicle. While there are some family dedicated beaches, there are others open for all. Similarly, there is a limited number of paid beaches with added services while the most number of these are open free of charge.
Among the most popular are the Sealine beach, Khor Al-Udaid, Semaisma, Al Wakra beaches, Umm Bab, Al Maroona Beach, Fuwairit Beach, Al Ghariya Beach, Al Kharaij Beach, Katara Beach, Doha Corniche and 974 Beach, which entails an entry fee, in addition to other coastal places and sites that display the magnificent scenery of the country, such as Bin Ghannam Island (popularly known as the Purple Island).
Accordingly, the Ministry of Municipality called on the public to enjoy the beauty and magnificence of nature in the country during the holidays while avoiding any negative practices that could adversely impact the excellent infrastructure there and the well-being of the local environment.
The ministry stressed that maintaining the cleanness and excellent facilities, is a shared public responsibility for every visitor.
In the meantime, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change stressed that it will continue its serious efforts to monitor and guarantee the well-being of the various components of the local environment during the holidays. Besides, public reports on any related violations will be received through the unified hotline 16066 around the clock.
