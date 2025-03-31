Zelensky And Starmer Coordinate Joint Efforts To Achieve Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to coordinate joint efforts to achieve peace and ensure security.

The President said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

“I have just spoken to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. I thanked him for his support. We have coordinated our steps - joint steps, our joint diplomacy, and the work of teams to achieve peace and ensure security. We are preparing a meeting of our military representatives to prepare contingents. We appreciate Britain's position on putting pressure on Russia,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the pressure must be strong enough to prevent the Russians from expanding this war. According to him, Moscow is now openly mocking the partners' attempts to promote a peaceful agenda: new drone strikes and constant brutal shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that within approximately a week, representatives of the general staffs of countries willing to provide their contingents will meet in Ukraine. In particular, France and the United Kingdom are among the participants.

Photo: President's Office