The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

Al-Burhan arrives at Khartoum International Airport aboard the presidential plane

Al-Burhan: Nuba are trustworthy and backbone of national struggle

Malik Agar Affirms State's Interest in Supporting Women's Sectors

Jabir Reviews Public Prosecution's Performance and 2024 Report

Ministry of Foreign Affairs salutes Arab League's role in joint Arab action



Armed Forces Issue a Statement Regarding an Article Containing Misleading Information about its Controlled Areas

Foreign Minister receives Türkiye and Indonesia ambassadors

(45) Militia Elements Killed and Combat Vehicles Destroyed in El-Fashir

Germany affirms its readiness to participate in post-war reconstruction

TSC President Praises Sudanese-Saudi Relations

The Security Committee of Khartoum State takes a series of measures and calls on citizens to pray inside mosques.

The General Traffic Administration launches the vehicle convoying project for Eid al-Fitr.

The Minister of Health in River Nile reviews the arrangements of the Eid al-Fitr Emergency Committee

The government reviews urgent reconstruction priorities with the Saudi committee

Al-Aiser: If you had realized the losses incurred by the media institutions, you wouldn't have uttered a single word

Sudan appreciates Saudi Arabia's supportive stances and brotherly ties between the two countries.



Sudan, Saudi Arabia agree to establish a joint coordination council to strengthen relations between them

Foreign Minister: Sudan to Participate in Important Conferences Next April