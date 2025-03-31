The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
Al-Burhan arrives at Khartoum International Airport aboard the presidential plane
Al-Burhan: Nuba are trustworthy and backbone of national struggle
Malik Agar Affirms State's Interest in Supporting Women's Sectors
Jabir Reviews Public Prosecution's Performance and 2024 Report
Ministry of Foreign Affairs salutes Arab League's role in joint Arab action
Armed Forces Issue a Statement Regarding an Article Containing Misleading Information about its Controlled Areas
Foreign Minister receives Türkiye and Indonesia ambassadors
(45) Militia Elements Killed and Combat Vehicles Destroyed in El-Fashir
Germany affirms its readiness to participate in post-war reconstruction
TSC President Praises Sudanese-Saudi Relations
The Security Committee of Khartoum State takes a series of measures and calls on citizens to pray inside mosques.
The General Traffic Administration launches the vehicle convoying project for Eid al-Fitr.
The Minister of Health in River Nile reviews the arrangements of the Eid al-Fitr Emergency Committee
The government reviews urgent reconstruction priorities with the Saudi committee
Al-Aiser: If you had realized the losses incurred by the media institutions, you wouldn't have uttered a single word
Sudan appreciates Saudi Arabia's supportive stances and brotherly ties between the two countries.
Sudan, Saudi Arabia agree to establish a joint coordination council to strengthen relations between them
Foreign Minister: Sudan to Participate in Important Conferences Next April
