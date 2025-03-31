Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates


2025-03-31 02:06:47
(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) PortSudan( Sudanow)

Al-Burhan arrives at Khartoum International Airport aboard the presidential plane

Al-Burhan: Nuba are trustworthy and backbone of national struggle

Malik Agar Affirms State's Interest in Supporting Women's Sectors

Jabir Reviews Public Prosecution's Performance and 2024 Report

Ministry of Foreign Affairs salutes Arab League's role in joint Arab action


Armed Forces Issue a Statement Regarding an Article Containing Misleading Information about its Controlled Areas

Foreign Minister receives Türkiye and Indonesia ambassadors

(45) Militia Elements Killed and Combat Vehicles Destroyed in El-Fashir

Germany affirms its readiness to participate in post-war reconstruction

TSC President Praises Sudanese-Saudi Relations

The Security Committee of Khartoum State takes a series of measures and calls on citizens to pray inside mosques.

The General Traffic Administration launches the vehicle convoying project for Eid al-Fitr.

The Minister of Health in River Nile reviews the arrangements of the Eid al-Fitr Emergency Committee

The government reviews urgent reconstruction priorities with the Saudi committee

Al-Aiser: If you had realized the losses incurred by the media institutions, you wouldn't have uttered a single word

Sudan appreciates Saudi Arabia's supportive stances and brotherly ties between the two countries.


Sudan, Saudi Arabia agree to establish a joint coordination council to strengthen relations between them

Foreign Minister: Sudan to Participate in Important Conferences Next April

MENAFN31032025005684012485ID1109375533

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search