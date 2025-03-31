Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Diesel Price Remains Stable For April

Diesel Price Remains Stable For April


2025-03-31 02:01:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy on Monday announced the fuel prices for April 2025 in Qatar, with diesel price remaining stable and the prices for Super petrol 95 and Premium petrol 91 decreased.
QatarEnergy has set the price (per liter) of diesel at QR2.05, Super petrol at QR2.05 and Premium petrol at QR 2.00.

MENAFN31032025000067011011ID1109375507

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search