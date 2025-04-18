KIA AMERICA's GROUNDBREAKING CAR CONFIGURATOR ON TIKTOK NAMED BEST SOCIAL CAMPAIGN BY MEDIAPOST

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Launched in December 2024, the innovative configurator seamlessly takes users from one Kia K4 trim level and color to the next – both interior and exterior – in engaging and entertaining ways. To bring this exciting project to life, Kia collaborated with eight popular creators on TikTok to produce a series of videos covering the most popular Kia K4 trim levels and options.

"The all-new Kia K4 is a dynamic vehicle that warranted an equally dynamic online experience unlike any other, and we are honored that the 'Kia TikTok Car Configurator' was named 'Best Social Campaign' by MediaPost in such a highly competitive category," said Megan Gillam, director, marketing operations, Kia America. "In an ever-changing world, the 'Kia TikTok Creator Car Configurator' offered a new way to connect with consumers on one of the most popular online platforms and sales of the Kia K4 have risen each month since its debut."

Other categories in MediaPost's "Best in Automotive" awards, include: "Automotive Agency of the Year;" "Best Integrated Campaign;" "Best Electric Vehicle Campaign;" "Best Multicultural or Interest Group Campaign;" "Best Interactive Execution," and "Best Campaign Activation for a Dealer Group." The jury that selected the award winners in each category were lead jurors Tanya Gazdik, editor, Marketing: Automotive, MediaPost; Ian Beavis, chief strategy officer, AMCI Global; and Scotty Reiss, founder, A Girl's Guide To Cars. Other jurors were Elgie Bright, automotive marketing and management department chair, Northwood University; Noah Mallin, chief of brand strategy, IMGN Media; Luis Miguel Messianu, founder-president-chief creative officer, MEL; and Omar Rana, automotive content creator at OmarDrives.

MediaPost presented the awards at the Marketing: Automotive conference during the New York International Auto Show on April 16, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York.

