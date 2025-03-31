KAG ACQUIRES MC TANK

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc., ("KAG") announced it has acquired M.C. Tank Transport, Inc., ("MC Tank"), a diversified transportation company specializing in the delivery of liquid bulk chemicals in tankers and ISO containers. The West Chester, Ohio-based company operates from eight terminal locations and three ISO container depots throughout the Southeast and Midwest, U.S., delivering and storing caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, and other specialty chemicals.

"This acquisition marks a key milestone in KAG's continued growth and solidifies our commitment to delivering innovative, specialized solutions to our chemical customers," stated Charlie DeLacey, Chief Executive Officer of KAG. "By combining the strengths of MC Tank with our existing fleet and network, we are enhancing our capabilities to offer not only premier chemical transportation but also ISO container storage, transport, and related services to meet the evolving demands of our customers' supply chains," DeLacey continued.

As part of the transaction, KAG will welcome approximately 175 professional drivers and 70 operational and administrative members to their team while also growing their fleet by acquiring 100 tractors and 500 trailers/chassis. The ISO depots also provide container services, including storage, steaming, washing, and maintenance.

"KAG is the perfect partner to provide MC Tank with the resources and know-how to expand our footprint, capabilities, technology, and services," stated MC Tank's President Michael Anderson. "We are far from done implementing our vision and accomplishing the goals we have set for our organization. We are tremendously excited for the opportunity to join the KAG team."

KAG is a leading specialized transportation and logistics services provider with operations across the United States and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements contained in this press release, except to the extent that they contain historical facts, are forward-looking and accordingly are based on management's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those in such forward-looking statements. KAG assumes no (and disclaims any) obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc.

