Belwood Investments Accepts Cash Offer On Iconic 24844 Malibu Road

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Belwood Investments , the fractional luxury real estate investing app, today announced it accepted an offer on 24844 Malibu Road, one of the few private homes in the United States designed by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, less than a week after the property was listed for sale.

"Nearly 500 people invested in this iconic Malibu property through Belwood Investments, and its sale marks a major milestone in our efforts to make luxury real estate investments accessible to everyone," said Steven "Bo" Belmont, the founder and CEO of Belwood Investments. "In accepting this strong offer, we're bringing our investors a payday 14 months earlier than expected."

Purchased for over $57 million in 2021, 24844 Malibu Road was significantly altered and damaged by its previous owner. Belwood Investments raised over $6.4 million from investors, who contributed amounts ranging from $1,000 to $1 million, to buy the home for $21 million in September and begin restoring it to its former glory.

The property features Ando's signature trademark design of "smooth-as-silk" concrete throughout. Constructed of around 1,200 tons of concrete, 200 tons of steel reinforcement, and 12 massive pylons driven more than 60 feet into the sand, the home is a resilient structure on southern California's coastline.

After Belwood Investments secured the home's original builder, Marmol Radziner, received approved plans and permits from the city, completed electrical work and began construction, the property received significant interest from potential buyers.

"Selling now means the buyer can put their own creative finishes on this architectural gem, while we return funds to our investors in less than six months, allowing them to invest in more properties," said Belmont. "Our top priority is delivering strong returns to investors as quickly as possible, and this is a win for all."

Belwood Investments offers fractional real estate investments through its mobile app , providing anyone the opportunity to invest in short-term luxury home flips starting with $1,000, even if they have no experience with real estate or renovations. There are six additional properties currently open to investment in Belwood Investments' app, with additional offerings planned soon.

The non-contingent cash offer on 24844 Malibu Road was made by Andrew Mazella Ventures LLC, a developer based in Montana. Celebrity real estate consultant Dylan Eckardt and agents Amanda Lynn of Nest Seekers and Jason Oppenheim of Oppenheim Group negotiated the deal. Other agents involved included Mauricio Umansky, Jean-Baptiste Rugiero and Mehdi Maamri of The Agency.

The sale will close on May 1, 2025. Belwood Investments is in the process of calculating investor returns, which are projected to be around 20%, and will release details of the deal and final tally of construction expenses soon.

About Belwood Investments

Belwood Investments empowers anyone to build a luxury real estate portfolio through fractional investments. Belwood's proven B52 Method, developed by founder Steven "Bo" Belmont, identifies lucrative luxury properties to flip and offers everyday investors the chance to collectively contribute up to 20% of the total project cost. Start investing with as little as $1,000 via the Belwood Investor App , available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Visit for more information.

Media Contact

Anna Rice

617-872-0731

[email protected]

SOURCE Belwood Investments

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED