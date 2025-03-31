VHS Learning Opens Summer Registration For Initial Credit Math Courses

VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with nearly 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere.

- Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Summer gives students an opportunity to explore new academic topics and potentially get ahead of coursework for the upcoming fall. For high school students looking to accelerate their math studies during the summer, VHS Learning is offering four self-paced initial credit courses. The courses can be started on any day between May 1 and August 4, 2025. Registration is currently open .All the courses consist of two six-week sections titled A and B. Each section is worth half a credit, and students are required to register for each section separately:.Algebra 1 A/B.Algebra 2 A/B.Geometry A/B.Pre-Calculus A/B“Students frequently request math courses they can take during the summer months, so we've added these highly requested offerings to our course catalog,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning.“While students have up to six weeks to finish each course section, it's possible to finish a section in as little as four weeks. They can also register for the next section while finishing the first to complete a credit in eight weeks.”In section A of Algebra 1, students will evaluate algebraic expressions as well as solve and graph linear equations. The course presents different scenarios to emphasize using basic statistics to interpret information. Section B provides a strong foundation in problem solving. Students work with problems and applications that involve exponents, quadratic equations, polynomials and factoring methods, rational and radical equations, data analysis, and probability.Section A of Algebra 2 emphasizes the use of appropriate functions to model real-world situations and solve problems that arise from those situations. Students will also focus on graphing functions by hand and understanding and identifying the parts of a graph. In section B, students will develop the building blocks needed to dive deeper into trigonometry, pre-calculus, and advanced probability and statistics.The first section of Geometry includes practical applications that show students how geometric reasoning provides insight into everyday life. Students will explore the relationships of line segments, angles, and two-dimensional figures. They will also learn about how to use trigonometric ratios to explore similar and congruent triangles. The second section emphasizes deductive and inductive reasoning. Students will explore quadrilaterals and circles, learn how an object is transformed, and how to represent that transformation algebraically and geometrically. Students will also calculate the areas and volumes of two-dimensional and three-dimensional objects.Pre-Calculus will have students focus on graphing functions and understanding and identifying parts of a graph. Additionally, section A will emphasize solving real-world problems with a variety of functions, including polynomial, exponential, logarithmic, logistic and trigonometric. In section B of the course, students will explore concepts related to introductory trigonometry and graphs, trigonometric equations and identities, analytical trigonometry, conic sections, and an introduction to calculus.“Many students view math with a degree of trepidation, so it's an excellent idea to explore the subject in a more relaxed environment during the summer,” said DeFuria.“These math courses are designed to engage students with videos, interactive activities, and real-world situations. VHS Learning is dedicated to helping students succeed, and our teachers and staff are ready to help students to reach their full potential.”About VHS LearningVHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning's 250+ online high school courses - including 29 APcourses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses - to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit / and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.# # #

