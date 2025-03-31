Siemens’ $150 Million Investment To Establish New Technology Centre In Oakville

Investment will create up to 90 new jobs while helping secure Ontario's leadership in battery manufacturing

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

GERMANY / CANADA - The Ontario government welcomes an investment of $150 million from Siemens, a leading technology company, to establish a Global AI Manufacturing Technologies Research and Development (R&D) Center for Battery Production at its headquarters in Oakville. With a focus on developing artificial intelligence manufacturing technologies that will support electric vehicle (EV) battery production, the investment will create up to 90 new, good-paying jobs across the province and play an important role in facilitating improved value and innovation across Ontario's EV battery supply chain.

“Siemens' latest investment in Ontario is a vote of confidence in our world-class workforce, our investment friendly business environment and our growing end-to-end EV supply chain,” said Doug Ford, premier of Ontario.“I'm thrilled to welcome this investment and build on our productive partnership with Siemens, which stretches back more than a century.”

Siemens' R&D centre will focus on developing cutting-edge AI manufacturing technologies that advance battery efficiency and refine production processes. The investment was announced as part of Ontario's mission to Germany, where a delegation of over 30 Ontario companies are showcasing the best of the province's industrial innovation and ingenuity at the Hannover Messe trade show.

“Thanks to our world-class workforce and competitive business environment, Ontario continues to be a global destination for investment and job creation, particularly in our EV and EV battery sector,” said Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade.“We're thrilled to welcome this latest investment by Siemens, along with the up to 90 good-paying jobs it will create here in Ontario.”

Once operational, the centre will leverage collaborations between battery manufacturers and universities to upskill the province's auto workforce. Expected outcomes of the work to be conducted at the R&D centre include higher, consistent quality in battery production, increased workforce productivity and capacity, reduction of battery scrap, and improved recycling and circularity. In support of this investment, Ontario is providing $7.2 million in funding through the Invest Ontario Fund .

Ontario's auto sector has long been an engine of economic growth, driving innovation and creating good-paying jobs for workers across the province. Since 2020, the province has attracted over $46 billion in new investments from global automakers, strengthening our manufacturing base and ensuring the supply is made in Ontario, by Ontario workers.

Quick facts



Siemens' ties to Canada go back over a century, with the company's operations currently divided across 37 offices and manufacturing facilities across the country.

Every year, more than 70,000 STEM students graduate from post-secondary programs across the province, producing one of the most highly skilled workforces in the world.

With a global network of 14 Trade and Investment Offices (TIOs) located in strategic markets like Germany, the province is actively working to secure new investments, partnerships and access to markets for Ontario businesses, while raising the province's profile abroad.

By investing in Ontario, companies have access to an educated workforce, a diversified supply chain, cost competitive business climate, and economic and political stability. Invest Ontario is the province's dedicated investment attraction agency. Since its inception, Invest Ontario has announced over $4.1 billion in investments, leading to the creation of more than 4,000 good-paying jobs.

The post Siemens' $150 million investment to establish New Technology Centre in Oakville appeared first on Caribbean News Global .