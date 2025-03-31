Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Launches New Pet Care Line And 'Oopsurance' Platform To Help 'Furgive' And 'Furget' Pet Messes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As consumer demand for pet care continues to grow, with a 16% increase since 2022, Mrs. Meyer's for Pets expands the brand's garden-inspired portfolio of trusted home cleaning and personal care products with a thoughtfully crafted line of pet cleaning and dog and cat grooming products.

Introducing Mrs. Meyer's Oopsurance: Lessons from Pets

Mrs. Meyer's knows that messes are bound to happen, but embracing the mishaps is part of being a pet-parent. Pets teach us valuable lessons – joy is simple, personal space is overrated, everybody oops sometimes. Most of all, they teach us how to love unconditionally – and Mrs. Meyer's believes unconditional love deserves a clean without conditions.

With Oopsurance, Mrs. Meyer's is offering a new kind of coverage to help pet parents navigate the ups and downs of pet ownership – celebrating the lessons that come with every mess – because no oops is too big with Mrs. Meyer's for Pets.

Pet owners can file a claim at MrsMeyers/oopsurance by submitting a photo of their pet – whether it's a curious kitten caught mid-pounce or a playful pup with an innocent "who, me?" face – and share a lesson learned from their pet from the oops moment. An Oopsurance agent will evaluate the claim and send a remedy via email – a coupon for product from the Mrs. Meyer's for Pets line. The first 1,000 eligible submissions received by April 30, 2025, will receive a free product from the new pet care line, with additional qualified entries receiving exclusive coupons for Mrs. Meyer's for Pets*. Everybody oops sometimes, and with Oopsurance, Mrs. Meyer's encourages pet owners to embrace the learning moments that come with pet ownership. Oopsurance coverage is available until April 30, 2025.

Content creator, reality TV star and proud pet-parent Becca Tilley , and her dog Phoebe are partnering with the brand to celebrate the unpredictable joys of pet ownership. "Being a pet parent means embracing every oops and loving unconditionally – something my dog Phoebe has taught me time and time again. I love that Mrs. Meyer's for Pets creates a way for pet owners to focus less on the oops and more on the moments that matter."

Mrs. Meyer's for Pets: Hardworking Pet Keeping

Crafted with odor neutralizing technology to tame pet smells and stinks right at the source rather than masking them, Mrs. Meyer's for Pets features delightful scents made with people and pets in mind – Coconut Leaf and Orange Blossom for cleaning products, and White Peach and Sweet Chamomile for the grooming line. These products feature USDA biobased formulas, are certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, and packaged in and are packaged in recyclable bottles that are made from at least 70% recycled plastic.**

Mrs. Meyer's for Pets lineup includes:

Pet Cleaning Products:







Pet Multi-Surface Cleaner: The Pet Multi-Surface Cleaner is tough on everyday pet messes and accidents, but friendly on whiskers and paws. It's made to be used on multiple types of hard surfaces like floors, crates, tiles and artificial turf. The cleaner is made with active probiotic micro-helpers and odor neutralizing technology that neutralizes smells and stinks.



Pet Stain & Odor Fighter: The Pet Stain & Odor Fighter fights pet stains and odors for up to 7 days with the power of probiotics and odor neutralizing technology for all your soft surfaces-from carpets, rugs and couches to bedding, upholstery and clothing.



Pet Odor Neutralizer: The Pet Odor Neutralizer features odor neutralizing technology that tames lingering pet stinks and smells and adds instant freshening to the air and hard-to-wash fabrics including carpets, rugs, upholstery, bedding and clothing. All Mrs. Meyers pet cleaning products are:













Made With: Active Probiotic Micro-Helpers, Odor Neutralizing Technology, Essential Oils.

Made Without: Bleach, Hydrogen Peroxide, Parabens, Phthalates, Glycol Solvents. Pet Grooming Products:







3-in-1 Dog Shampoo: Created just for dogs, this pH balanced and veterinarian tested formula gently cleanses, conditions and deodorizes your four-legged friend's skin and coat, while adding extra shine.



Dog Deodorizing Spritz: Dog Deodorizing Spritz is an easy, no rinse spritz featuring a gentle, pet friendly formula that conditions coats and adds shine with just a few sprays. The gentle and soft spritz makes it easy to keep your dog feeling and smelling fresh.



Cat Deodorizing Spritz: An easy, no rinse spritz made just for cats. This gentle formula conditions, coats and adds shine with just a few sprays, while the soft spritz makes for an easy application so even scaredy cats won't be spooked by the sound or feel. All Mrs. Meyers pet grooming products are veterinarian tested and:













Made With: Oat Extract, Aloe Vera, Chamomile, Essential Oils, Odor Neutralizing Technology. Made Without: Sulfates, Parabens, Phthalates, Artificial Colors.

Mrs. Meyer's for Pets is now available at MrsMeyers and national retailers both in-store and online, including PetSmart, Amazon and Chewy.

*The first 1,000 qualified submissions will receive free Mrs. Meyer's for Pets products, with all following eligible claims receiving exclusive coupons for discounted products until April 30, 2025. Limit one submission per household. Additional terms and conditions apply. See Official Rules for full details.

** Product packaging is recyclable minus triggers

About Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day was inspired by Thelma A. Meyer, a real-life Iowa homemaker and mother of nine, who cherished her backyard garden and believed in a better way to care for her home. Inspired by the down-to-earth values of her mother, her daughter launched Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day products, which not only smell delightful but work hard and clean like the dickens. Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day garden-inspired line offers a variety of products for home, body and pet care; including lotions, soaps, surface cleaners, room sprays, candles, laundry items and pet products. Products are made with essential oils and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are powerful against dirt and grime while being a pleasure to use. Garden-inspired scents add a little spring to your step while you care for your home. We all have to clean--let's make the very best of it. Find the latest products and scents from Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day at mrsmeyers and check us out on Instagram and Facebook @mrsmeyerscleanday, Twitter @MrsMeyersClean and YouTube at Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day.

