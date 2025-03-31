Aurangzeb's Tomb A Protected Monument, But Won't Allow Its Glorification: CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, March 31 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday discarded the demand for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, saying it is a protected monument but won't allow its glorification.

“Whether we like Aurangzeb or not, his tomb is a protected monument. We will not allow anyone to glorify it,” he said. His statement comes when Union minister Ramdas Athawale had made a strong case for the removal of the Aurangzeb tomb, while the opposition claimed that it was an attempt by the Mahayuti alliance to divert attention from core issues to hide its failure.

Meanwhile, former RSS general secretary Bhayyaji Joshi said,“The issue of Aurangzeb's tomb is unnecessary. He died here, his grave has been built. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the ideal, he built Afzal Khan's grave. This is a symbol of India's generosity and inclusiveness, whoever wants to go to the grave, let him go.”

RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar had recently condemned the Nagpur violence, stressing that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb is no longer relevant in India. The violence erupted over demands to remove Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra.

Two weeks ago, during the inauguration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj temple in Bhiwandi, Fadnavis had questioned the need to preserve the tomb of a ruler responsible for the suffering of thousands. However, he argued that Maharashtra should instead honour the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He pointed out that it was unfortunate for both the state and Central governments to bear the responsibility of maintaining Aurangzeb's tomb. He, however, assured the people of Maharashtra that any attempt to glorify Aurangzeb would be firmly opposed and crushed.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had claimed that the Aurangzeb tomb is a stain on Maharashtra. He had questioned the justification for commemorating Aurangzeb and also its glorification.“Why are we even discussing Aurangzeb's legacy? He was an oppressor, not a figure to be celebrated,” he commented.

Former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale last week urged the Centre to denotify Aurangzeb's tomb from the list of Monuments of National Importance. Shewale, in a representation to Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said that there has been growing demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb from Khuldabad, Sambhajinagar.

“Despite the widespread demand for the removal of the grave, the state government is unable to take any action as the site falls under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). As per the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act), 1958, the power to delist any such monument rests solely with the Central government,” said Shewale.

“Therefore, I earnestly request you to look into this matter and instruct the concerned authorities to denotify Aurangzeb's tomb from the list of Monuments of National Importance. Doing so would be in accordance with the sentiments of the people,” he added.