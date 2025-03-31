Three People Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Monday morning, Russian forces launched a drone strike targeting civilians near a store in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, wounding three people. Among the injured is a doctor who remains in serious condition.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration shared this information via Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"At around 8:00 a.m., the Russian army conducted a drone strike on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson," the statement said.

The attack injured three individuals who were near the store. A 43-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, including blast trauma and back wounds. A 44-year-old man sustained explosive trauma with injuries to his arm and torso, and his condition is described as stable but serious. The third victim, a 61-year-old family doctor, was hospitalized in the surgical department in critical condition with explosive trauma and wounds to the chest and arm.

All the injured made their way to the hospital independently, where they are now receiving the necessary medical care.

Additionally, the Regional Military Administration reported another drone attack in Beryslav. A 64-year-old resident was injured in the explosion while at home, suffering explosive trauma and a concussion. The victim received medical attention but declined hospitalization.

As previously reported, 11 people were injured in the Kherson region on March 30 due to continued Russian aggression.

Photo: Ministry of Health , illustrative