Milei And Macri Clash, Splintering Argentina’S Right Wing
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's political right faces a defining moment as President Javier Milei and former President Mauricio Macri engage in a bitter rivalry that threatens to fracture their shared conservative base.
The fallout from this power struggle could reshape the country's political landscape ahead of crucial legislative elections. Once allies, Milei and Macri now find themselves at odds over control of Buenos Aires, a city long dominated by Macri's Republican Proposal (PRO) party.
Their relationship began to deteriorate after Milei, leader of the libertarian La Libertad Avanza (LLA) party, resisted formalizing an alliance with PRO despite relying on its legislative support to pass key reforms.
Macri sought greater influence in Milei's administration but received little in return. By January 2025, their dialogue had collapsed entirely. The upcoming May 18 elections for Buenos Aires' legislature have become the battleground for this feud.
For the first time, the city will hold its vote months before Argentina's national elections in October. This shift, orchestrated by Jorge Macri-Mauricio Macri's cousin and Buenos Aires' current mayor-has turned a typically low-profile event into a pivotal contest.
A victory for LLA in Buenos Aires would mark a symbolic blow to PRO. It would sever Milei's dependence on Macri and position him as the uncontested leader of Argentina's right-wing movement.
Both camps have fielded high-profile candidates to solidify their positions. Milei has nominated Manuel Adorni, his presidential spokesperson and a media-savvy figure aligned with his conservative agenda.
Argentina's Political Landscape
PRO counters with Silvia Lospenatto, a progressive national legislator known for championing abortion rights-a stance that contrasts sharply with Adorni's conservatism. Their candidacies highlight the ideological diversity within Argentina's fragmented right.
This fragmentation extends beyond the Milei-Macri divide. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, a former PRO leader and ex-mayor of Buenos Aires, has launched his own party and will also compete for seats in the city legislature.
Meanwhile, internal divisions plague LLA as well; Ramiro Marra, an early Milei supporter, was expelled from the party by Karina Milei, the president's influential sister. The disarray among conservatives has created opportunities for Peronism, Argentina's dominant left-wing movement.
For the first time in 20 years, Peronist candidates lead polls in Buenos Aires. Leandro Santoro, a moderate Peronist with roots in the centrist Radical Civic Union (UCR), has emerged as a strong contender with 25% voter support.
His campaign seeks to capitalize on dissatisfaction with both Milei and Macri. This rivalry reflects deeper struggles over leadership within Argentina's conservative bloc.
While Macri aims to preserve his legacy and influence, Milei seeks to consolidate control over the right by absorbing PRO voters while sidelining its leadership. However, these tactics risk alienating moderates and further splintering the conservative base.
The stakes extend beyond Buenos Aires. The outcome will influence national politics as Argentina prepares for October's elections. Whether Milei can unify the right or whether Peronism can exploit this division remains uncertain. What is clear is that this conflict marks a turning point for Argentina's political future.
