Russia Trying To Expand Combat Zone In Kharkiv Region - Border Guards

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Near Vovchansk and Lyptsi in Kharkiv region, the enemy is attempting to expand the zone of active hostilities.

This was stated on national television by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, Ukrinform reports.

"If we talk about the Kharkiv direction, in the two zones of active combat operations – Vovchansk and Lyptsi – the enemy maintains some of its forces on the other side of the border, trying to expand the zones of active hostilities by trying to pull more forces into Ukraine's territory. However, at the moment the enemy is unable to achieve such goals," he noted.

update: 171 clashes, Pokrovsk axis hottes

The spokesman for the State Border Guard Service says that over the past few days, no attempts have been recorded by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to penetrate Ukraine's border, but these groups remain active none the less.

"Enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups are out there, although over the past few days there have been no attempts by enemy groups to cross in. At the same time, their activity is quite noticeable in Sumy region. This also applies to the north of Sumy region, closer to Chernihiv region. These are also sections that are closer to Kharkiv region," Demchenko said.

According to the spokesman, enemy sabotage and recon groups, varying in numbers, are tasked with ambushing Ukrainian forces or "exposing our defenses so that more powerful weapons can be employed to destroy them in the future."

Ukraine57 Russian drones overnight Monday

"I would like to note separately that in the direction of Novenke and Zhuravka, the enemy does not stop trying to deploy small assault groups in order to amass forces on the territory of Ukraine, aiming to transfer the zone of active fighting to our territory. At the same time, Ukrainian forces are countering these efforts with artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, 171 combat clashes were reported along the Ukrainian front lines in the past day.