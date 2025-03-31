Eid-Ul Fitr Celebrated Across Kashmir Valley

However, authorities did not allow Eid prayers at the eidgah and historic Jamia Masjid in the old Srinagar city. A large posse of security forces was deployed at both the places.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid had announced that Eid prayers will be held at the eidgah in the old city at 10 am and urged authorities not to put curbs on the religious event.

KO photo by Faisal Khan

Chief priest of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was scheduled to deliver the Eid sermon at the eidgah, claimed that he was placed under house arrest ahead of the congregational prayers.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah were among the notable persons to offer prayers at Hazratbal.