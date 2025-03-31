South Africa: Parliament Wishes All Muslims A Blessed Eid Al-Fitr
The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, wish the Muslim community a peaceful and reflective Eid al-Fitr as they celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan in 2025.
Ramadan is a sacred month characterised by fasting, prayer, charity, and reaching out to the poor and vulnerable. During this time, Muslims around the world abstain from eating and drinking during daylight hours.
The Presiding Officers extend their well wishes to the Muslim community, hoping that today is spiritually fulfilling.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment