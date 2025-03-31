Green Declares Himself Fit Ahead Of Playing Return Via County Stint

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Australia's fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green said he is all fit and healthy to make a return to competitive cricket as a batter only in his upcoming county championship stint in England, with an eye to push for selection in the World Test Championship Final, happening in Lord's in June.

Green has been out of competitive cricket since September last year due to a stress fracture in the back needing surgical intervention in Christchurch, New Zealand. The all-rounder has only recently returned to full fitness and revealed he could have turned out for Western Australia if they had qualified for the Sheffield Shield final.

“I'm going really well. I would have been ready for a Shield final if that happened ... I was raring to go for that, but it wasn't meant to be. I'm going pretty well and I'm all fit and healthy. We've obviously got an ultra-successful top five, six, seven, so it's never easy, but that's what you want it to be in a Test team.

“You want guys to challenge, take that position for themselves, and that's what's been done. I think they've had another ultra-successful summer and I was so happy watching, but at the same time you want to get back in the team, so we will just wait to see what happens,” said Green to reporters in Perth, on the sidelines of Cricket Australia announcing the 2025/26 home summer schedule.

Green, who will play five matches for Gloucestershire in his county stint, also hoped the back surgery he underwent last year is the last time of him going under the knife as a professional cricketer. "The surgery has been incredible. I think I was probably off (my) legs for about two weeks. After that I've been doing gym work for the last four or five months, been running for the last two months, and been batting for the last month. It's been pretty seamless. So, yeah, pretty happy I got it done.

"It's for the long-term goal of playing cricket for as long as I can. Bowling for as long as I can. I got it for that reason, solely. Obviously I could have healed (the stress fracture) over nine months, but I took the option to get the surgery, and hopefully, fingers crossed, that's the last of it, which would be nice," he concluded.