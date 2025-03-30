Mingachevir Holds Info Meeting Within Children's Art Festival
An informational meeting (infoday) for the Children's Art Festival has been held in the city of Mingachevir, Azernews reports.
At the event, the main goals and objectives of the festival, the guidelines for its organization, and the conditions for participation were presented to the attendees.
A detailed video presentation on the festival's concept, application procedure, and the projects to be implemented during the festival was showcased during the infoday. The children attending the event were informed about the application process for registration in the festival.
The meeting was also attended by the People's Artist ofAzerbaijan, Ella Yaqubova, and the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Shikhi Yaqubov.
Various artistic performances featuring children were also demonstrated as part of the event.
Participants noted that the festival plays a significant role in supporting children's creativity and increasing their interest in the arts.
