Moscow's Rhetoric Escalates To 2022 Level Ukraine's FM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia's demands and ultimatums have remained unchanged for many years, but their goal is clear: Moscow wants to see a weak and defenseless Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian demands and ultimatums have remained unchanged over the years. Russia wants to limit Ukraine's army, defense capabilities, military assistance from partners, and block Ukraine's accession to NATO. Russia's rhetoric reveals its true intentions. All of these demands have one thing in common: Moscow wants a weak, defenseless Ukraine. This is not about NATO or 'security concerns'," Sybiha emphasized.

According to him, Russia's goal is to destroy the Ukrainian state at a later stage, occupy its territories, seize its mineral resources, and exploit its human and other potential for further aggression.

"There must be no illusions about this," the minister stressed.

Sybiha noted that Moscow's rhetoric has escalated to the 2022 level, signaling a return to full-scale war propaganda.

"Russia tries to take advantage of the current geopolitical momentum. We can see this Russian strategy and will never accept anything that leaves Ukraine weak or defenseless. To the contrary, a real and fair peace requires strong and long-term security guarantees to preserve it," he concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Sybiha commented on the Russian attack on Dnipro, calling it Putin's response to U.S. ceasefire proposals.