Over 160 Services Provided At DOST Centers

Currently, more than 160 services are provided at DOST Centers,reports citing the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

According to the decree issued by President Ilham Aliyev on March 12, 2025, the Statute of the DOST Agency and the list of services provided at DOST centers have been adapted, optimized, and improved to align with existing legal regulations.

In recent years, within the framework of successive social reforms, social protection and active employment programs have been significantly expanded, and important steps have been taken in the development of services in the areas of activity of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

In relation to the aforementioned, the decree has also revised the list of DOST services. The content of the headings, sections, and subsections has been clarified, and the distribution of services has been reorganized.

Additionally, the new list includes several new service directions.

Thus, whereas previously there were a total of 135 services provided at DOST centers and 21 services through the Unified Coordination Centers (UCC), now, according to the new list, the number of services has increased to 143 at DOST centers and 18 through UCCs, bringing the total to 161 services.