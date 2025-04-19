'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' Actress Rashmi Gupta Reflects On The Demands Of Daily Soap Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Actress Rashmi Gupta, who plays the character of Mahuwa in Sun Neo's show "Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri", reflected on the demands of daily soap life.

Rashmi shed light on the challenges of balancing work with personal life, saying,“Honestly, when we're working on a daily soap, our personal life kind of takes a backseat. There's barely any time to do regular life things. But over time, something sweet happens we start seeing our show family as our real family. The bonds we build with our co-actors become so strong that it feels like home. That warmth, those inside jokes, sharing food, laughing between takes... it fills the gap of not being around our actual family. The set becomes our second home. The vibe is so comforting that even though we're far from our own people, we don't really feel the emptiness. We're all in the same boat, so we take care of each other like family.”

She also shares how rare off days aren't the break one might expect,“On the rare days we do get off, it's not really a break in the true sense. There's a mountain of household chores waiting, and the thing we crave the most? SLEEP. Catching up on sleep becomes our only“me-time.” No parties, no shopping sprees just a cozy bed and some peace. In many ways, this job feels like a regular 9-to-5 but it's more like 9-to-9! We wake up, shoot for 12 hours, reach home completely drained, and then it's just eat, sleep, repeat. There's hardly any space left for a“personal life” at home.”

The "Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri" actress further added,“But between shots, during makeup breaks, or those chai-time chats we steal little moments of joy for ourselves. That's how we balance it. Our personal life is woven into our professional lives now. And you know what? We've kinda made peace with it. Because if you truly love what you do, even your work becomes a part of your personal happiness.”