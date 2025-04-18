K'taka: Caste Census Report Unscientific, Claims R. Ashoka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka said on Friday that no one should accept the caste census report, which was prepared by "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's gang in shady manner".

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said that the former Backward Classes Commission Chairman H. Kantharaju, did not sign the report, and fled.

Kantharaju Commission conducted the caste census survey in the state.

“When the Backward Classes Commission President Jayaprakash Hegde examined the report, it was found to be a mere copy, not the original. Hegde had written a letter about this to the government."

Ashoka emphasised that no one should accept the report prepared by "Siddaramaiah's gang".

He questioned,“If one crore children were born in the last 10 years, which category will they be placed in? What is the future of the new generation? What are the criteria for reservations?”

He criticised the Cabinet meeting led by CM Siddaramaiah as futile, stating that ministers were instructed to share their opinions in writing.“CM Siddaramaiah, a cunning strategist, wants to fix Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, all ministers belonging to Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities during elections, if they write anything against the caste census. The CM is planning to use their submissions against them during elections,” Ashoka said.

He alleged that the cabinet ministers were insulted by being entangled in the web of caste.

Ashoka claimed that Siddaramaiah was supposed to resign in November, and this report is being used for political leverage.

He added that during the JD (S)-Congress coalition government, Siddaramaiah remained silent and could have released the caste census report then.

Ashoka pointed out that the survey team did not visit the revered Siddaganga Mutt, and Davangere MLAs have said the same.

He called the methodology of the caste census unscientific, alleging that school children were used in the survey and data was written sitting in one place.

He questioned where the Rs 165 crore spent on this went and demanded that Muslims, identified as the majority in the report, be immediately removed from the minority list.

He predicted that all communities would protest against the caste census report, as trust in it has eroded.

He urged Congress MLAs to take a clear stand, noting that some have rejected the report. Ashoka accused Siddaramaiah of clinging to the report during a crisis.

He claimed the government is indecisive, with a“come tomorrow” attitude towards the report, and alleged that CM Siddaramaiah released it to save his seat, thereby dividing castes.

He also mentioned that heated arguments took place in the cabinet.