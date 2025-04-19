Impose President's Rule: Mithun Chakraborty On Bengal Violence, Calls For Army Deployment (IANS Interview)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Following the violent clashes in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty has called for the immediate imposition of President's Rule in the state and emphasised the urgent need for Army deployment to restore public safety.

In a special interaction with IANS, Chakraborty raised serious concerns over the law and order situation in West Bengal. Accusing the state government of allowing targeted violence against Hindus.

Here's the full interview:

IANS: Are Hindus being deliberately targeted in Bengal?

Mithun Chakraborty: You've already given the answer in your question. See, all this Waqf Act thing is just an excuse, the agenda behind it is something else. The new Waqf Act is meant for our Muslim brothers and sisters, but what's really happening is that political leaders have grabbed land for their own use, some have built godowns, some have rented them out for profit. If this money had gone to support the Muslim community, to help their women, it would have been something else. But instead, the leaders are enjoying it themselves.

Hindus have been displaced, their homes destroyed. They never opposed anyone, they didn't protest, yet their houses were burned and ruined. Now, they're surviving on 'khichdi' in temporary shelters. They've been made homeless. What was their fault?

IANS: Should it be assumed that Muslims have been given a free hand under Mamata Banerjee's government, which is why this is happening?

Mithun Chakraborty: Look, if Madam wants, everything will be over in just one day, everything can be stopped in one day. She hasn't even taken one person to task yet. Anyway, that's another issue. See, right now in Bengal, the Sanatani people, Christian people, Sikh people, all our brothers, they won't vote for this party. Now that the time is over, they need to keep their vote bank happy. That's why even if something wrong happens, they won't act against them, they want to keep them happy daily, regardless of who dies or what happens.

IANS: Can it be said that Hindus have become refugees in Bengal?

Mithun Chakraborty: Absolutely. They've become refugees because here everything is run by hooliganism, total hooliganism everywhere. And we don't want any riots, any conflicts, nothing. We've always been saying just let fair elections happen, but they don't let that happen.

IANS: How do you see the role of West Bengal police? Don't you feel the police have been told to turn a blind eye when it comes to Muslims?

Mithun Chakraborty: Look, the police there go to watch functions. Wherever there's rioting and chaos, they come with chairs and just sit and watch, they enjoy the function. Then they take their chairs and go home. That's their job, eyes closed, everything closed. In fact, they just enjoy the show and leave.

IANS: Do you think President's Rule should be imposed in Bengal?

Mithun Chakraborty: If this continues, then definitely, as soon as possible. I've requested many times and even now I'm requesting the Home Minister through you. At least keep the military in for two months during the elections, if they stay, the election will be fair. Whatever happens then, let it happen. But from the day the Election Commission announces the date until a month after the result, the military should stay, because if they win, then it will lead to another massacre. Everything will happen again, that's why I'm requesting this.

IANS: Do you feel that the Army is needed in Bengal right now?

Mithun Chakraborty: Right now, in the current situation, there's an urgent need for the Army. What's happening definitely requires Army intervention.

IANS: These days, the Governor is also visiting violence-affected areas. How do you view that?

Mithun Chakraborty: He should have gone earlier. He was delayed. They weren't allowing him to go. People don't want money, they want the strength that comes from knowing that someone is with us, someone won't let this happen. We want to go, but they won't let us go. What can I say? It's a very sad situation.

IANS: Who do you think is most responsible for the riots? Who is the face behind it?

Mithun Chakraborty: I've been saying this, the Waqf Bill is just an excuse. It's a cover-up, there's a different agenda behind it. That's why the riots happened. Now who's behind it? Madam says she won't let the land be taken, why does she keep saying that? Is she above our President? No? She's just one Chief Minister among 28 states. Both houses have passed the Bill, the President has signed it, and she herself was in the House.

She's been a minister, she knows more about law than us. Still, she says she won't allow it. If she doesn't allow it and now the order has come to take the land, when they go to take it, the riots will begin again. Then you understand who's doing what and why.

IANS: Let me speak directly. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in an IANS interview that Mamata Banerjee is responsible for the violence in West Bengal. Do you agree?

Mithun Chakraborty: She's speaking directly because she is the Chief Minister. I will speak too, and when I open my mouth in a few days, it will cost many people dearly. That's all I'll say for now, I'm just taking a little more time, nothing else.

IANS: Final question. Are you planning to visit the violence-affected areas?

Mithun Chakraborty: I want to go, but I haven't received permission yet.