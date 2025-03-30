Eid Prayers Held In Mosques Of Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Eid prayers have been performed in Baku in celebration of the holy Eid al-Fitr,reports.

The prayer began at 08:00 at the Ajdarbay Mosque and at 09:00 at the Tazapir Mosque.

Foreign citizens residing in Azerbaijan also participated in the Eid prayers.

After the prayers, supplications were made for peace in the world, tranquility in country, and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan. Prayers were also offered to Allah for strength and power for our army, healing for the wounded, and mercy for the martyrs.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims around the world. During Ramadan, Muslims observe a fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from eating, drinking, smoking, during daylight hours. The fast, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, which are fundamental acts of worship and the foundation of a Muslim's faith and practice.