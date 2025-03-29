War Update: 143 Clashes Since Day-Start, Almost Half Of Them In Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 143 combat clashes have so far been recorded on the Ukrainian battlefields over Saturday.

The Russian army shelled border settlements of Ukraine from its territory, in particular Fotovyzh, Stepok, Studenok, Myropilske, Velyka Pysarivka, Stara Huta, Popivka, Bila Bereza, Riasne, and Pokrovka in Sumy region, Medvedivka in Kharkiv region, and Klynova Novosilka in Donetsk region.

Russian airstrikes targeted Mykhailivske, Naumivka, Stepka, Prokhody, Petrushivka, Uhroidy, Krasnopillia and Myropilske in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces today held back an enemy attack in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops carried out three assault operations toward Pishchane and near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the Russian army attacked 13 times near Nadiia, Yampolivka, Kolodiaz, Torske, and toward Nov and Novomykhailivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukraine's defense forces repelled two attacks near Ivano-Daryivka and Pereizne, and another clash is still in progress.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukraine held back 10 attempts by the Russian army to advance toward Maiske, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Kurdiumivka. Three clashes are underway.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russian army executed 12 attacks near Krymske, Toretsk and toward Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 58 times to push the Defense Forces from their positions in the areas of Panteleimonivka, Oleksandropil, Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Uspenivka, Novo-oleksandrivka, Sribne, Andriivka, as well as toward Kotliarivka. Ukraine's forces are holding back the enemy onslaught: 45 attacks have already been repelled and 13 clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Russian army attacked 12 times today near Kostiantynopil, Skudne, and towards Rozlyv. Six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched nine attacks near Pryvilne, Novosilka, and toward Novopil.

Russian airstrikes targeted Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops twice attacked Ukrainian positions near Kamianske and Lobkove, and another combat clash is underway.

In the Prydniprovia direction, the invaders carried out two offensive attempts towards Sadove and Prydniprianske, with no success.

In Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks, and two more clashes are ongoing. The Russian army released five glide bombs on positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces and at settlements in the area, and performed 155 artillery strikes, five of which involved MLR systems.

The situation on other fronts has seen no significant changes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian defenders employed drones to destroy enemy fortifications, firing positions, and manpower in the Kramatorsk direction.