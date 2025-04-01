Ottobock Celebrates Limb Loss And Limb Difference Awareness Month With Global Activations And Events

"As a company committed to helping people maintain and regain their freedom of movement, Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month is especially meaningful to us," said Scott Schneider, Head of Government/Medical Affairs & Future Development. "It's a time to elevate the voices and experiences of our community and reaffirm our mission to support them - not only in April, but every day."

Throughout the month, Ottobock will host a dynamic lineup of educational, community, and social media initiatives across North America, including Living the Brand, and internal speaker series that amplifies the voices of individuals with limb loss and limb difference who are redefining what's possible. This April, the series will feature inspiring conversations with:



Gini Thomas , Ottobock advocate and champion for accessible fitness.

Cam Ayala , a lymphedema and limb difference activist known for his work in public awareness and policy advocacy. Chris Cedarstrand , a former professional hockey player whose journey after limb loss continues to inspire resilience and determination.

These events, hosted for Ottobock employees worldwide, aim to spark dialogue, build community, and celebrate the lived experiences behind the prosthetics.

In addition, Ottobock will spotlight inspiring patient stories and educational content on its social media channels throughout the month. The company encourages the public to follow along and share stories of support via @ottobock_northamerica and @ottobock .

"At Ottobock, we know that mobility is more than movement - it's connection, opportunity, and freedom," said Cali Solorio, Head of Product Business. "We're proud to stand with the limb loss and limb difference community this month and always."

About Ottobock

Ottobock has been a global innovator in prosthetics, orthotics, and mobility solutions for over 100 years. With a mission to empower people to live life without limitations, Ottobock supports patients and clinicians through cutting-edge technology, personalized care, and a deep commitment to improving quality of life.

To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Ottobock