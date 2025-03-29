403
Kuwait Premier Offers Condolences To Thailand On Earthquake Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 29 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable to Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn to extend his sincere condolences on the earthquake victims. (end)
