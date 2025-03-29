403
Top Chinese diplomat visits Russia amid Ukraine tensions
(MENAFN) A high-level Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, is scheduled to make an official visit to Russia next week, according to an announcement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The ministry stated in a brief release that Wang Yi will be in Moscow from March 31 to April 2 at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
This visit occurs during a period of ongoing talks between the United States and Russia aimed at normalizing their two-sided relations and potentially reaching a ceasefire in Ukraine.
During his visit, Wang is also scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A representative for the Chinese Foreign Ministry indicated that the two nations will engage in "in-depth discussions on the future of China-Russia relations, as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern."
