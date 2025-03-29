Neha Kakkar Concert Controversy: Organizers Claim Huge Loss

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert is in the limelight once again, and not for the right reasons.

After the singer claimed that the mismanagement was responsible for the delay in her performance, the organizers decided to share their side of the story. The organizers have asserted that they have suffered significant losses due to the event.

Refreshing your memory, Neha was booed by the audience at her recent Melbourne concert after she arrived a few hours late at the venue. She was even seen crying on the stage as a result of this. The singer blamed the company for mismanagement, alleging that they ran away with her money.

Reacting to this, the organizers took to their Instagram handle and dropped a note that read,“We will be back with all the proof and details of what happened with the Neha Kakkar show. We will expose everybody (sic)."

They shared a statement on social media according to which the total expenses for the concert came up to $709, 200, while the total revenue generated was $ 180000, leading to a total loss of $ 5,29,000.

The organizers stressed that the singer should be the one to pay them compensation as they suffered a big loss due to her arriving late at the concert. They also stated that, contrary to Neha's claim, they had made all the necessary arrangements for her, including sending multiple cars and booking five-star hotels.

Not just that, the post also mentioned that because of the unprofessional behavior and three-hour delay in Neha's arrival at the concert, they have been banned from all Olympic Park venues.

They further added that the team even smoked in the artist room of the Crown Tower Sydney, something which is strictly prohibited. As a result of this, the organizers have been banned from all Crown Towers.

Neha is yet to react to the claims.