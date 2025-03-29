Kubbra Sait Spills The Beans On What Happens To A Collection After The Show

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actress Kubbra Sait opened the show for designer Namrata Joshipura during the Lakmé Fashion Week 2025.

Sharing her experience, the 'Sacred Games' actress said, "It is amazing, the light, the sound, the music, the clothes, everything was just amazing- the energy was superb. This was my first ever ramp walk as a show opener, and that's really big- it's massive, I am celebrating right now."

Kubbra further revealed what happens to a collection after the show.

"It goes to great stores, a lot of great people get to wear this great collection - but more importantly I feel like it's important to know what we are wearing - you putting your mind and thought into picking garments that you choose to wear and I am very happy to say that every single garment made in this collection by Namrata Joshipura, which is an athleisure collection has been made by recycling pet bottles- so, it's sustainable, it's amazing, it's good on your skin, it's good on your heart, it's good on your consciousness," she disclosed.

Talking about her work, Kubbra will be a part of the highly awaited sequel of the popular web series, 'The Trial Season 2'. She will be seen sharing the screen with Kajol in the drama. The show is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's "The Good Wife".

Over and above this, Kubbra's lineup further includes Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's 'Son of Sardar 2'. Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Ajay Devgn has produced the film under his home banner Devgn Films, along with Jio Studios. The movie is a sequel to the 2012 film 'Son of Sardaar', featuring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

Furthermore, Kubbra has also been roped in for David Dhawan's untitled comedy entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Maniesh Paul.