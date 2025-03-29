Eid Shopping Picks Up In J&K's Srinagar, Other Places

Shoppers thronged shops selling bakery, mutton, poultry, vegetables, dairy products, etc in Srinagar city and all other major cities and towns in the UT.

Although shoppers behaved decently at most markets, they were seen jostling with each other at some bakery and mutton retail outlets.

Authorities had deputed market checking squads at various places, although the rates of mutton and poultry are no longer controlled by the government in J&K.

Traffic moved normally, although with some jams and snarls at some places, but overall, the Traffic Department officials were seen regulating traffic manually as well, despite an electronically-controlled traffic system installed throughout Srinagar city.