Omega World Travel's Commitment To Women's Leadership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At Omega, we know that women have long been powerful forces of innovation, leadership, and industry success. That's why we are especially proud that our Founder and CEO, Gloria Bohan, has had such a groundbreaking career. Her journey has paved the way for countless women in travel, reinforcing Omega's mission to create opportunities for women at every level.

Since founding the Omega family of brands, Bohan has become well known for her support of professional women. Omega, which is certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), has a strong representation of women, comprising almost 75% of the staff. As the company grew, so did Bohan's dedication to her peers, and she founded the Women's Leadership Forum (WLF), providing mentoring and networking opportunities for industry women. In 2023, Bohan was recognized for her role as a gender equality advocate, and became the first recipient of ASTA's (The American Society of Travel Advisors) Icon Award. In 2024, at the Northstar Travvy Awards, she was further honored as the Champion of Women in Travel.

Beyond Women's History Month, Omega continues its impactful work through partnerships with Junior Achievement and ongoing initiatives that support the next generation of leaders. Our commitment is exemplified in Bohan's collaboration with the Enterprising Women Foundation. From March 27-29, The Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference welcomes 81 scholarship recipients from across the nation to Nashville. The event fosters mentorship and leadership among these young entrepreneurs.

As women continue to shape industries and communities, Omega remains steadfast in its mission to support, inspire, and drive change-ensuring that women's leadership is celebrated not just in March, but all year long.

Omega World Travel is a Woman Owned travel management company, a full-service travel agency, and a leader in the internet retail travel marketplace. The largest woman-owned travel management company in the U.S., Omega designs customized travel management programs for corporate, government, and nonprofit clients. Omega's travel service offerings include its wholly-owned meeting, conference, and event management services. Omega also owns Cruise, one of the largest sellers of cruises online, and Travtech, a technology development company.

