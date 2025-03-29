Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Injury Toll In Massive Shelling Of Kherson Rises To Eight

2025-03-29 06:17:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the massive artillery shelling of central Kherson on March 27, an employee of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) was injured, bringing the total number of victims to eight.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

"Another employee of the Kherson RMA sought medical assistance after being wounded in the Russian artillery shelling of central Kherson on March 27," Mrochko wrote.

The victim, a 38-year-old videographer, sustained a blast injury and a concussion.

Medical personnel provided the necessary care, and the man will continue his treatment on an outpatient basis.

Read also: Russians attack emergency vehicles wit h drone in Novoraysk , Kherson region

As reported by Ukrinform, in the afternoon of March 27, Russian forces launched a massive artillery strike on central Kherson.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure and vehicles, and partially disrupted electricity supplies.

During the shelling, a paramedic team helping one of the wounded was also hit. A paramedic and a driver were injured.

Initially, reports indicated two fatalities and seven injured.

