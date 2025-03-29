Two FC Personnel Killed, Five Injured In Orakzai IED Blast

MENAFN - Tribal News Network): A security forces vehicle was targeted in a roadside explosion on Mamozai Road in Upper Orakzai, resulting in the deaths of two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and injuries to five others.

According to police sources, the attack occurred at approximately 10:30 AM when a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) struck a vehicle belonging to FC's 216 Wing. In the aftermath of the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

The fallen personnel were identified as Havaldar Altaf and Sepoy Khair Din, hailing from Karak and Waziristan, respectively. The injured soldiers were named Naik Aziz, Sepoy Hazar, Raj Wali, Jibreel, and Shahid.

Security forces continue their operation in the region to track down those responsible for the attack.