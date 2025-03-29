Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two FC Personnel Killed, Five Injured In Orakzai IED Blast

Two FC Personnel Killed, Five Injured In Orakzai IED Blast


2025-03-29 06:17:28
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) ORAKZAI : A security forces vehicle was targeted in a roadside explosion on Mamozai Road in Upper Orakzai, resulting in the deaths of two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and injuries to five others.

According to police sources, the attack occurred at approximately 10:30 AM when a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) struck a vehicle belonging to FC's 216 Wing. In the aftermath of the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Also Read: The Return of Farshi Shalwar: The Biggest Fashion Trend for Eid 2025

The fallen personnel were identified as Havaldar Altaf and Sepoy Khair Din, hailing from Karak and Waziristan, respectively. The injured soldiers were named Naik Aziz, Sepoy Hazar, Raj Wali, Jibreel, and Shahid.

Security forces continue their operation in the region to track down those responsible for the attack.

MENAFN29032025000189011041ID1109371021

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search