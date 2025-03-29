Two FC Personnel Killed, Five Injured In Orakzai IED Blast
According to police sources, the attack occurred at approximately 10:30 AM when a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) struck a vehicle belonging to FC's 216 Wing. In the aftermath of the blast, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.
Also Read: The Return of Farshi Shalwar: The Biggest Fashion Trend for Eid 2025
The fallen personnel were identified as Havaldar Altaf and Sepoy Khair Din, hailing from Karak and Waziristan, respectively. The injured soldiers were named Naik Aziz, Sepoy Hazar, Raj Wali, Jibreel, and Shahid.
Security forces continue their operation in the region to track down those responsible for the attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment