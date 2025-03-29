USD/CHF Forecast Today 28/03: Dollar Holds Firm (Video)
- The US dollar has plunged a bit against the Swiss franc in early trading, but we also have seen a little bit of a bounce. This does make a certain amount of sense because the world is all over the place with the idea of tariffs. And the fear is palpable with some of these foreign traders.
A move above the 0.89 level I think opens up a much bigger move, you would probably see the US dollar strengthening against almost everything at that point. In general, this is a market where I think you continue to see a lot of noisy behavior. And I think you also have to keep in mind that this is a market that is choppy by design, really the way that this slowly moves, regardless of even when it's hanging on to it for where swap at the end of the day might be the best plan for quite a few traders out there.
