La Liga's 'Next Gen Draft' Unveils UAE's Rising Football Stars

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

La Liga, in collaboration with EA SPORTS, has initiated the 'Next Gen Draft' programme in the United Arab Emirates , aiming to unearth and nurture young football talent. This initiative, part of the broader EA SPORTS FC FUTURES social impact programme, seeks to identify promising players globally and provide them with advanced training opportunities.

The programme commenced with practical trials at the High Performance Centre in Dubai Sports City, involving approximately 200 players from various academies across the UAE. These trials are designed to assess technical skills, talent, and mindset, focusing on building athletes with strong personal values and sporting character. The selection process will culminate in eight standout players-four boys and four girls-who will be granted an intensive development and training programme in Madrid. There, they will visit clubs in the Spanish capital and gain firsthand exposure to the Spanish football scene, an experience designed to inspire emerging youth talent.

The UAE was chosen for these trials due to its regional significance and the presence of advanced football academies. This initiative follows previous rounds in the United States and South Africa, with future stages planned in Vietnam and Guatemala. The talent selection programme focuses on a range of attributes, including technical skills, talent, and a positive mindset, aiming to build athletes with strong personal values and sporting character.

La Liga's commitment to developing football talent extends beyond the 'Next Gen Draft'. The league has established the La Liga Academy in Dubai, offering young UAE players a professional football experience with top-tier training and development. The academy's programmes are tailored to enhance individual technique, game tactics, and strategic understanding, providing a comprehensive football education for players aged 4 to 17.

See also Tadweer Unveils AI-Powered Waste Management Platform in Abu Dhabi

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?