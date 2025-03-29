Rumble's Revenue Soars 48% Amid Strategic Tether Investment

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Rumble Inc., the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, has reported a 48% increase in fourth-quarter 2024 revenue, reaching $30.2 million. This growth coincides with a $775 million strategic investment from Tether, a prominent entity in the digital assets industry.

The platform's average global Monthly Active Users maintained a steady presence at 68 million during this period, marking the twelfth consecutive quarter surpassing 40 million MAUs. Notably, users in the United States and Canada experienced a 21% sequential growth, climbing to 52 million from 43 million in the preceding quarter.

Average Revenue Per User rose to $0.39 in the fourth quarter, up from $0.33 in the third quarter, reflecting an 18% improvement attributed to increased advertising and subscription revenues.

Despite these positive indicators, Rumble reported a net loss of $236.8 million for the quarter, a significant increase from the $29.3 million loss in the same period of 2023. This was largely due to a $184.7 million loss associated with the change in fair value of derivative expenses linked to Tether's investment. However, the company's Adjusted EBITDA showed a loss of $13.4 million, representing a $16.6 million improvement compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, Rumble's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled approximately $114.0 million. Following the close of Tether's investment on February 7, 2025, the company gained an additional $250 million in gross proceeds, bolstering its balance sheet and providing capital for growth initiatives.

During the U.S. presidential election coverage, Rumble set multiple records, including peaks in advertising revenue through its Rumble Advertising Center , new Rumble Premium subscribers, live streams, consumption, and live peak viewers.

See also Oracle Bolsters Multicloud Strategy with Exadata Database Service Expansion

In December 2024, the platform welcomed popular gaming streamer Dr Disrespect, who initiated his first stream on Rumble on December 2.

Rumble's Board of Directors has approved a $20 million corporate treasury diversification strategy, allocating a portion of the company's cash reserves to Bitcoin. This move underscores Rumble's belief in Bitcoin as a strategic asset and aligns with its plans to accelerate expansion into cryptocurrency.

The $775 million investment from Tether involves the purchase of approximately 103.3 million shares of Rumble's Class A Common Stock at $7.50 per share. Of this, $250 million is earmarked for growth initiatives, with the remainder funding a self-tender offer for up to 70 million shares at the same price. CEO Chris Pavlovski will retain his controlling stake in the company following the transaction.

In January 2025, Rumble entered into a cloud services agreement with the Government of El Salvador, reflecting a global shift towards companies that prioritize values of freedom. Additionally, in February 2025, the White House established an official channel on Rumble's platform, and content creator Tim Pool announced plans to bring his programming to Rumble, with much of it becoming available exclusively through Rumble Premium.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?